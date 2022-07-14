Shropshire's nominated baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games have been revealed

Kelda Wood

The baton is set to arrive next week, stopping off in Shrewsbury for the first of its visits on Monday, July 18.

Ten Shropshire people, each with their own inspirational story, will join Kelda Wood MBE, who will carry the baton into Shrewsbury Castle for an official civic welcome.

Kadeena Cox OBE passes the Baton to Declan James at the launch of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on October 7 2021

Kelda, who is the founder of charity Climbing Out, will be joined by husband and wife, Ronald and Dianne Morgan who run children's charity, Dreamcatcher Children.

They will be joined by Kath Norgrove, Andy Smith, Sally Johnson, Ian Davies, Rebecca Warren, Chloe Manley, Andrew Reed, Andy Finazzi and Joanne Wisdom.

Sally Johnson of The Harry Johnson Trust

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “The Baton’s arrival in Shropshire is a wonderful opportunity for people to get involved with the Commonwealth Games and will celebrate all the county has to offer.

“With just about a week to go until the first time it visits our county, it’s been exciting to find out who the Baton Bearers will be and hear their personal stories.

"The Queen’s Baton Relay is a chance for us all to be inspired by what sport and the communities around it can achieve. Make sure you join in and watch the Baton’s journey."

The Baton will be delivered to Shrewsbury Sports Village on Monday 18 by a Juno helicopter flown by aircrew from Number 1 Flying Training School, from RAF Shawbury.

It is scheduled to arrive at 4.38pm where it will make a lap of the cycle track, before being carried by Baton Bearers through the town and arriving at the Quarry Park at 6.43pm.

The baton bearers will make a loop of The Dingle before joining the main stage of a festival celebrating Queen’s Baton Relay in Shrewsbury.

Free tickets are available for the mass celebration event, which runs from 4pm to 9pm with live music, sports, kids’ activities, art and street food.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will then return to Shropshire in Bridgnorth on Saturday July 23, delivered by Severn Valley Railway at 11.17am.

The baton will be carried around the town before arriving in Severn Park where community sports and wellbeing groups will be laying on taster sessions, which will take place between 10am and 3pm.

Sporting Bridgnorth and Bridgnorth Town Council are hosting the free celebration event, with free tickets available to everyone.

Find out more about the baton bearers below:

• Kath Norgrove chairs a grassroots environmental group working towards a more sustainable low-carbon community in Bridgnorth.

• Andy Smith, founder of Smashlife UK– an organisation aimed at young people, social workers and specialists within the care system to help overcome childhood trauma and abuse

• Sally Johnson who set up the charity, The Harry Johnson Trust after her son died aged seven in 2014 of cancer

Sally Johnson leading out runners on a canal to Newtown, its part of a series of runs this year raising money for Harry Johnson Trust, Make a Wish and Child Cancer UK

• Ian Davies who since being diagnosed with cancer in 2014, has raised thousands of pounds for charity through sporting endeavours

• Rebecca Warren, a ward manager on Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries Unit at the Royal Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Hospital in Oswestry who was seconded to set up and lead the COVID-19 vaccination centre in the hospital

On the right is Rebecca Warren (Clinical Lead)

• Chloe Manley, St John Ambulance District Cadet of the Year 2021

• Andrew Reed who took on what is said to be the toughest mountain race in the world, named the Dragons Back Race, and not only finished, but came 48th out of only 90 who finished

• Andy Finazzi who set up charity, Cal-Sibz to help siblings of sick children