Inquest opened after woman, 20, found dead at Shrewsbury home

Julyanne Heledd Hughes, aged 20, was found at her home in Coniston Road, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, on Thursday, June 16.
A hearing at Shirehall was told West Mercia Police were contacted over concern for the welfare of Llangollen-born Ms Hughes, a vehicle repair senior representative, after she had not logged in for work. Officers gained entry to her home but, sadly, it was apparent she had already died. Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until September 27.