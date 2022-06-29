Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Severe fire damage to Shrewsbury house caused 'by smoking materials'

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Fire investigators say a blaze which severely damaged a Shrewsbury house was caused by smoking materials.

Internal fire damage at house bedroom. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Internal fire damage at house bedroom. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fortunately there were no injuries in the blaze at Judith Butts Gardens on Tuesday evening but Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued warnings about smoking materials.

Emergency crews were called at around 7.20pm to reports of a serious house fire.

Internal fire damage at house bedroom. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews from Baschurch and Shrewsbury attended and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to tackle the fire which started in an upstairs bedroom.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fortunately, there were no injuries however the property is severely damaged."

The spokesman added: "A fire investigation was carried out and found the cause to be smoking materials."

Fire crews said they would like to take this opportunity to urge people to follow smoking safety advice:

  • Always discard smoking materials in an appropriate ashtray

  • Ensure smoking materials are extinguished properly

  • Keep smoking materials out of the reach of children

  • Avoid smoking in bed.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News