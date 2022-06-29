Severe fire damage to Shrewsbury house caused 'by smoking materials'

Internal fire damage at house bedroom. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fortunately there were no injuries in the blaze at Judith Butts Gardens on Tuesday evening but Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued warnings about smoking materials.

Emergency crews were called at around 7.20pm to reports of a serious house fire.

Crews from Baschurch and Shrewsbury attended and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to tackle the fire which started in an upstairs bedroom.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fortunately, there were no injuries however the property is severely damaged."

The spokesman added: "A fire investigation was carried out and found the cause to be smoking materials."

Fire crews said they would like to take this opportunity to urge people to follow smoking safety advice: