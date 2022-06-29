Notification Settings

PMQs: Shrewsbury MP to press Government over Future Fit 'deadlock'

By Dominic Robertson

Concerns over delays to Shropshire's Future Fit hospital plans were being be raised at today's Prime Minister's Questions.

Daniel Kawczynski MP
Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski was set to press the case over reorganisation plans for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab – who will be standing in for Boris Johnson.

The Future Fit programme, which would see the county's main A&E relocated to Shrewsbury, along with consultant-led women's and children's services, has been subject to numerous delays.

The latest came at the turn of the year when NHS officials asked Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, to submit a scaled-back plan for the work, over concerns that the initial business case for the proposal would cost more than the £312m set aside by the Government.

Mr Kawczynski said he wanted action to "break the gridlock" over the long-running issues.

In his question the Shrewsbury MP will say: “We have secured £312 million for a major modernisation of A&E services for our County in 2018 and yet a decision on how this money is best utilised has still not been made.

"What message can the Deputy Prime Minister give to the people of Shrewsbury today as to what government is going to do to break this gridlock and ensure this investment is finally spent in service modernisation?"

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

