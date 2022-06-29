PMQs: Shrewsbury MP to press Government over Future Fit 'deadlock'

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski was set to press the case over reorganisation plans for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab – who will be standing in for Boris Johnson.

The Future Fit programme, which would see the county's main A&E relocated to Shrewsbury, along with consultant-led women's and children's services, has been subject to numerous delays.

The latest came at the turn of the year when NHS officials asked Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, to submit a scaled-back plan for the work, over concerns that the initial business case for the proposal would cost more than the £312m set aside by the Government.

Mr Kawczynski said he wanted action to "break the gridlock" over the long-running issues.

In his question the Shrewsbury MP will say: “We have secured £312 million for a major modernisation of A&E services for our County in 2018 and yet a decision on how this money is best utilised has still not been made.