Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

EE outage leaves Shropshire customers struggling to get online or make calls

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished: Comments

EE customers across Shropshire and the Black Country have been reporting problems getting online and making phone calls.

EE shop sign
EE shop sign

The problems were part of a national outage thought to be affecting only mobile data.

According to Down Detector, a website that provides real-time information about the status of various websites and networks, the outage started shortly before 1pm. Of those with problems, 67 per cent reported a lack of mobile internet, 22 per cent said they had no signal, while 11 per cent said they had a total blackout.

Customers in Shropshire and Wolverhampton were complaining about the outage, while other locations affected included London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Some took to the EE Twitter feed to complain.

Bryan Gilmour tweeted: "Absolutely no 4G/5G in the NE40 area. Is there an outage?"

A spokesman for EE said: "We are aware some customers are having problems making calls and using data on our network. We’re working as quickly as possible to fix this and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.

EE broadband and landline services are not affected and customers can use WiFi calling to stay connected.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Business
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News