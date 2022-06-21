Getting set for the Dragon Boat Festival

Marketing agency Croud, which has offices in Shrewsbury, has announced it will sponsor the two-day event which will raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

Jess Druce, from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team said: “Dragon Boats really is our major fundraising event and to have Croud on board as our headline sponsor is 'oar-some'.

“To have their support and sponsorship is brilliant and so important. They are a very well-respected business locally and nationally and we are delighted that they have chosen to throw their weight behind us. Their sponsorship allows the festival to take place and raise funds for the vital care we provide.”

The festival, which makes a welcome return to Shrewsbury on the weekend of July 23-34 after a two-year break due to the pandemic, attracts thousands of spectators who line the banks of the River Severn to watch the boats churn through the water.

Many of the teams wear fancy dress and battle it out in heats throughout the day.

And organisers are hopeful of fine weather which in turn will bring out hundreds of spectators.

“The festival is a highlight of the Shrewsbury events calendar,” said Jess. “And I know that it’s not just the members of our 40 crews who are looking forward to it but also the public can’t wait for it to finally taking place.

“We were badly hit financially by the pandemic. But we are bouncing back, and the Dragon Boat Festival is a perfect way of letting everyone know we are back.

“The festival appeals to so many people, not just those taking part but also people watching from the banks of the river, and it is an especially important way of raising money for us. Our care is free to anyone who needs it, but it does not come without cost.”

The charity, which has hospices in Telford and Shrewsbury, must raise £2 for every £3 spent on care and each day it spends £23,241 supporting local families.

Ben Knight, co-founder and CSO at Croud added: “We are immensely proud to be sponsoring the Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival. Severn Hospice is a fantastic organisation that makes a huge impact on people’s lives. The Dragon Boat Festival is one of the highlights of our calendar, and our teams are looking forward to taking part.”