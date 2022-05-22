Human remains found in River Severn in Shropshire

Police presence in Cressage on Sunday

West Mercia Police received a call shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday after a member of the public spotted what they believed to be human remains in the water at Cressage, between Shrewsbury and Much Wenlock.

Officers attended with colleagues from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. The remains were removed from the water and have been confirmed to be human. It is thought they have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

The River Severn at Cressage

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. An investigation has been launched and police say all lines of enquiry are being explored.

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

“Our priority at this stage is to identify the deceased. The remains are being forensically examined and the results will determine the next steps in our investigation. This could be a lengthy process but we will update the public in due course.”

There will continue to be a police presence at the scene over the coming days as enquiries and searches of the immediate area continue.

Residents the Shropshire Star spoke to at a large tug of war event in the village were sadly resigned to another body being found in the river. They say it comes as no surprise as there is a pool in a bend of the Severn where items seem to collect when they float down the waterway.

Councillor Victoria Todd, who has been a Cressage, Harley and Sheinton Parish councillor for 24 years and is the current chairman, has sadly seen such incidents before.

"It's a feeling of here we go again," she said. "It is sad to say it but it has become one of those things."

Mrs Todd confirmed that the issue has not been on the agenda for the parish council.

"Unfortunately there is no particular shock about it happening. It's not a surprise, it happens fairly frequently."

Other residents spoke of bodies being fished out of the river on an "annual basis", which others thought was not the case but agreed that it happens on a not infrequent basis.

Resident Roger Beardsmore said that the river naturally makes a pool which traps items floating down.