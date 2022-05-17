Get a gallop on for early bird tickets to Shropshire County Show

The Knights of Nottingham will be doing medieval jousting at the Shropshire County Show

The show takes place at the West Midlands Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 28 and anyone attending can obtain a £5 discount on all tickets bought in advance - but the offer ends on Friday May 20.

Prices for advanced tickets are: Adults £15, concessions £10 and children free, while on the day, tickets will cost £20 for adults, £15 concessions and children (aged five and over) £5.

The Shropshire County Show is one of the biggest events locally this year, a celebration of the important role the agricultural industry plays in people’s lives, with organisers promising something to suit all tastes and ages.

Ian Bebbington, the society’s chief executive, said: “Show day is very close, preparations have gone very well and we are looking forward to welcoming our visitors for what should be a cracking event on May 28.

“Our special advanced ticket offer, which means substantial savings, will be coming to an end on Friday May 20 and we would like to remind people of the value in getting their tickets before show day. Tickets will of course be available on the gate but it really is worth buying in advance and also means missing the queues on the day.”

The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society is promising a varied programme for the show featuring music, main arena entertainment and a comprehensive array of livestock classes - including a qualifying round for the Horse of the Year Show for shire horses.

Showground manager, Jan Forrest, added: “We have had an excellent response for our livestock classes, which include heavy horses, in hand and ridden hunter, veteran horses, Shetland ponies and children’s pony fancy dress. The Horse of the Year Show qualifier is another major attraction for visitors.

“There will be a wide selection of food and drink, art, clothing and other wares available from the many traders on the showground on the day. We will have a flypast of a WWll Hurricane, weather permitting, music will be provided by Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, the Wirral Pipe Band, taiko drummers, an opera singer and a ukulele band.

“Other attractions include mountain bikers, medieval jousting with the Knights of Nottingham, a sheep, dogs and ducks display, Ridgeside Falconry, and an outdoor gym.

“We will have canoeing for aged eights and over and kids zone, which includes face painting, a juggler, wildlife show, monster truck ride and a magician. As always, the majority of things are free in the kids zone on the day.”