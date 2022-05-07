Leader criticises plan to move six GP surgeries into new Shrewsbury health hub

The surgeries would close and services move to the new Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, but Lib Dem councillor and former NHS consultant Bernie Bentick has criticised the plan, saying he believes that health bosses’ main concern is "a desire to apply a sticking plaster over the deep, scandalous wounds of a decade of cuts".

According to plans, practices that are being considered for closure are The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery. All their services will be transferred to the hub. Bosses have been looking at Meole Brace as a possible location.

Two practices, Mytton Oak Surgery and Radbrook Green Surgery, will remain open but some of their services could be provided by the new hub.

“There are 45,000 patients of the six surgeries due to close and relocate to the new health hub,” said Councillor Bentick, a former consultant gynaecologist. “And a further 22,000 patients of the other two surgeries could find services disappearing from their GP practice to be centralised in a new hub.

“This is a radical new experiment in how 65,000 people of Shrewsbury see their GP, practice nurse and other primary care staff. All Patients of the eight GP Surgeries affected need immediate and full public consultation on the proposals to include well-advertised public meetings.

"This consultation should be accompanied by full disclosure of the sites being considered for the new Health Hub, the services to be centralised, transport arrangements and the standards patients served by the Hub can expect.

“Despite assurances made to the town council by health bosses, there is a reluctance to disclose plans which must have been developed soon after the merger of the Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin CCG in April last year.

“Health bosses’ main concern appears to be a desire to apply a sticking plaster over the deep, scandalous wounds of a decade of cuts.

“No consideration has been given to patient needs. Most people value a local surgery within easy access of where they live. If that is replaced by a new health hub located in the Meole Brace area, many will find it difficult to get there by public transport, especially if proposed bus cuts are implemented.”

The new hub, which could open in July 2025, could also cater for x-rays, scans, midwives and outpatient clinics from the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, as well as a host of other services.

In response to Councillor Bentick, Dr Charlotte Hart, GP and clinical lead for the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, said “The proposals represent a substantial additional investment for General Practice provision in Shrewsbury. Investment in primary care premises has been a challenge for many years and locally we want to improve this situation for several practices who would co-locate but still retain their individual identities. This project will enable us to do that and also enhance the provision of other services for our patients.

“The development would introduce a model of care which aims to address the current national issues faced in General Practice. These include rising patient demand, an ageing population with more needs, increasing patient numbers, and the recruitment and retention of staff when there are national shortages. “There is a strong case for change for the new ways we can deliver our GP services, not just locally but nationally, which aims to respond to the ways in which healthcare has changed since the creation of the NHS as well as how our populations have evolved.

“We are continuing to engage with patients and residents over the coming months and throughout the development process to ensure we co-design the service.

“We have recently published dates for a number of focus groups which will be held throughout May during which participants will be able to find out more about our plans and help shape them. This is part of an ongoing process to listen to the views of residents. We have also communicated that we intend to hold a public consultation later in the year once the plans are more developed.

“We really hope that the hub will be a local facility to be proud of, delivering fantastic health and wellbeing support at the heart of the community we serve.

“To deliver this, understanding what is important to local people is important to us. The views of our communities will be integral in shaping and improving our plans. Residents are being encouraged to join these focus groups and have their say on the proposals – you can find out how to do so here. We’d love to hear your thoughts.

“We have invited Councillor Bentick to chair a steering group to ensure the engagement and consultation process is conducted in an open and transparent way. We welcome his input and hope he works with us to improve the current situation of General Practice in Shrewsbury.”