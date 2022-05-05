Hundreds turn out and Lambos roll up in stylish farewell to 'family man' Toby Jones

Family and friends at Toby Jones's funeral

Hundreds of people flocked to Shrewsbury Abbey for the funeral of the 31-year-old, who died last month after falling into the River Severn in the town centre.

Reverend Dr Tom Atfield said that Toby's funeral was "without doubt" the largest he had ever conducted at the church.

Toby's coffin, adorned with the Lamborghini badge, arrived at the church in a black Mercedes, followed by a family limousine and three stunning performance cars.

The brightly coloured supercars make their way towards the church

His family followed his coffin into the church as Photographs by Professor Green and Rag 'N' Bone Man played, before an introduction and prayers.

Poems Footprints In The Sand and The Broken Chain were read by loved ones of Toby's before Rev Atfield delivered a eulogy.

The congregation heard that Toby was born in Shrewsbury to his mother Shane on March 25, 1991. He had brothers Ben, Zach and Ollie, and stepbrother Ben and stepsister Gemma.

Loved ones of Toby Jones carry his coffin into church

After school, he became an apprentice at Huws Gray builders merchants, where he went on to become a branch manager in Leebotwood.

Rev Atfield said: "Toby was the kind of person who, in the words of his family, made every day count."

Toby's death came 10 years after that of his terminally ill brother Ben Hughes, a talented writer whose Bucket List Ben columns in the Shropshire Star inspired many people to become organ donors and to make the most of their lives.

Hundreds turned out for Toby Jones' funeral

"Toby packed a huge amount of excitement into 31 years," said Rev Atfield, "including a parachute jump in Las Vegas. He was an avid skater."

He added: "We've never had so many high performance cars in the car park at Shrewsbury Abbey. It's a wonderful tribute.

"Toby was the kind of guy that always did the best that he could. He cared for everybody he could. He loved his family completely, from taking his nan to lunch to looking after his brothers. Family was at the heart of everything he did.

The funeral cortege arrives at Shrewsbury Abbey

"He was a loved son, and will be dearly missed by Shane, his Mamma Bear. He was a loved brother, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more to so many people.

"He will always be loved and missed by everyone who knew him.

"They say you can count the quality of somebody's life by how many people want to turn up to their funeral. I think this is, without any question, the largest funeral I have ever taken in this church.

Toby Jones

"The memories I have been able to share are just a few of the precious ones that you will all have about Toby. Share your memories together. They are the greatest gift we can give. The love that we show lasts forever."

Further prayers were given and music played, including Forever Young by Jay-Z and Dumb by Nirvana, before the congregation made its way to Emstrey Crematorium, followed by a wake at Shrewsbury Town's Montgomery Waters Meadow.