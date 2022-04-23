Shrewsbury riverside pub voted best in county for the sixth time

The Boathouse in Shrewsbury. Picture: Sarah Stanley

The Boathouse has won 'Best in Shropshire' at the National Pub & Bar Awards for the sixth time.

The pub will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday, June 22. At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

The Boathouse has faced challenges over the last few years with flooding disasters and the Covid pandemic. But the venue, which has a large outdoor area and picturesque views of the River Severn and the Quarry, has proved as popular as ever. The pub has recently installed standing tables outside to make the most of the space and welcome more visitors.

Ethan Huntley, manager of The Boathouse, said: "It's nice to win it again. We've won it for the last couple of years. It's down to the staff and their hard work."

The Boathouse is one of 94 county winners.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the awards, said: "Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.