Chocolicious at Shrewsbury Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall's Chocolicious had been operating on a casual trader basis, but owner Rebecca McQuilkin has increased her hours due to the popularity of her hand-made Belgian chocolates.

Elsewhere in the market, Tom's Table

Shrewsbury Market Hall has shown the way forward for local businesses wanting to build a reputation without the costly commitment of owning premises in the town centre.

Its contemporary architecture and striking clock tower dominates the town’s skyline, and has been home to traders since 1965.

With two success stories from small businesses already trading in the Market Hall, traders have expanded their stalls which are managed by Shrewsbury Town Council.

Local chocolatier, Rebecca, had been selling her home-made chocolate on a ‘casual trader’ basis, but business has been so brisk, she has now increased her trading hours within the Market Hall. Her stall, Chocolicious, selling hand-made Belgian chocolates can be found opposite William Dodd Butchers on the main trading floor.

The ever popular Tom's Table has taken on an extra unit on the ground floor to seat ten more covers due to the demand for his great food, prepared by Tom, his London pastry chef as well as his mother Sarah, offering salads and cakes which are second-to-none.

Rob Miles, markets officer for the Town Council, said: "It’s so satisfying to see all of our traders making such a success of their businesses, especially with the tough trading conditions we have seen over the course of the last two years.