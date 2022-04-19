Emotional time as Shrewsbury's Henry Tudor House changes hands

Graham and Clare Jenkins are saying farewell to Henry Tudor House

Graham and Clare Jenkins exchanged contracts with Market Drayton-based Joule's earlier this month on the Henry Tudor House, in Shrewsbury, so they can spend time working on other business interests.

Mr Jenkins said: "It's definitely a feeling of mixed emotions for us.

"The outpouring of kind words since we made the announcement has taken us back a bit, it has been quite emotional.

"Tears have been shed in our discussions with the staff here - and I am confident they will be fine with Joule's. They also really appreciate the importance of the building."

Mr and Mrs Jenkins have been praised for saving what was then called the Old Lion Tap by investing a lot of money in restoring it and its interior. They have won numerous awards for the work they have done restoring the building in Barracks Passage, off Wyle Cop, to its former glories.

They bought the building in 2011 and then closed it for a year to carry out the restoration work under the eagle eyes of conservation officers at Shropshire Council. It reopened on November 1, 2012.

Mr Jenkins, 62, had sold his utility business and Mrs Jenkins, 63, had been a regional director for the Royal Institute of British Architects in Birmingham.

"We had wanted to work together for some time," said Mr Jenkins.

"Put it this way, it was a significant investment. Compared to some of my other businesses it was not the stand-out performer," he added. "It was a bit more of a passion for us.

"I think we have had great fun and we have changed a lot of lives along the way. We have safeguarded an asset at risk and had lots of awards over the years."

The Jenkins have two grown-up children. Daughter Alex Jenkins, 30, is the managing director of the granola and porridge business Oat Pantry, in Market Drayton. Son Samuel, 29, works for a finance company.

Now Mr and Mrs Jenkins have their sights set on developing their Weston Campervans business in Market Drayton.

"I would also like to help to get other businesses going.

"We also have a house in Italy which we would like to see more of," he added.

Henry Tudor House is believed to be the only Grade-I listed pub in the county and there is an official handover day of June 13 when Joule's will be taking over the reins.

Under the ownership of the Jenkins, Henry Tudor House has achieved a solid reputation for attracting some big name musicians, including Chesney Hawkes in 2017, best known for his 90s hit The One and Only.

"I know Wolverhampton's Scott Matthews, who won an Ivor Novello award for Elusive in 2006," said Mr Jenkins.

"Once Scott performed here we were able to say that to others and slowly built a reputation.

"Musicians love performing in what they call a very special place."

With takeover day approaching the new owners have started advertising for a new franchisee to run the pub while staff will be transferred over to the new management with no redundancies.

Steve Nuttall, Joule's managing director, said: "We have a passion for old pubs, with more than half in our estate being listed buildings.

"Our style is to own old English inns because we just love old pubs."

Mr Nuttall said timbers at the pub have been dated at 1429.

"Having a Grade-I listed pub is a very rare thing. We have to be super sensitive with everything we do there and engage with Shropshire Council at every step. But as owners of many Grade II (two) pubs anyway we know them very well."

Joule’s already has a presence around the Shrewsbury with Taps nearby, The Bricklayers Arms, in Copthorne, The Dolphin in St Michael's Street, and The White Horse opposite shire hall which is currently being refurbished.

Joule's is yet to reveal its detailed plans for the venue.

Jack Nuttall, Joule’s project manager said: "We are going to take our time in crafting Henry Tudor House into a Joule’s Taphouse, the work completed 10 years ago is outstanding and we greatly admire Clare and Graham’s vision, design, attention to detail, and focus on quality.

"We have pencilled in next January and February to do some work, they will not be extensive at all, just a gentle repositioning as a Taphouse. Before we make any changes we first need to listen to the team and customers and we will take it from there."