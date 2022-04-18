Shrewsbury pub's customers get to see refurbishment progress so far

The White Horse in Shrewsbury is on track to re-open in June

Owners of the White Horse pub, in Wenlock Road, held an open evening on Good Friday to let eager and possibly thirsty customers have a look at progress so far... and to sip a free pint.

Market Drayton-based brewer Joule's is investing in a wholesale refurbishment of the pub that sits close to the column and pictures show new seating areas taking shape at the pub on the outskirts of the town.

It closed in the middle of February and work has been carried out all over the pub site.

New stained glass windows have been created by Paul Georgiou, outside areas have been given a spruce up and inside is benefitting from a lick of paint. New woodwork, and seating is also in evidence.

A spokesperson for the brewery said there is a "final push" now for the opening in time for the Jubilee weekend in June.

Steve Nuttall, the managing director of Joule's, said the refurbishment would be a "little bit funkier" than usual for the company, which has also just bought the Henry Tudor House, just off Wyle Cop, in the town.

Joule's, which concentrates on old English style inns, has been holding events at the White Horse to keep in touch with hard core regulars at the pub, and to ask them for feedback.

"We have been making some small changes based on the feedback," he said.