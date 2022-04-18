Plans for 450 new homes off main Shrewsbury road are submitted

Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The planning application has been submitted by the Barwood Development Securities Ltd company and includes infrastructure and open space as well as a local centre. The application says the development would be in two phases, up to 150 homes in phase one the the rest in phase two.

A document within the application says the site benefits from an allocation in the draft Shropshire Local Plan and says that there has been public consultation and consultation with stakeholders.

Plans have also been submitted to Shropshire Council provide 30 homes on the site of the former Bridgnorth District Council offices at Westgate in the town. The application has submitted by Homes Plus Housing Association. The properties would range from two to five bedrooms, and will include six affordable homes. The scheme also includes areas of public open space. On-site buildings would be demolished.

The council has also received the following applications:

In Market Drayton there are plans to create a 66-bed care home with associated outbuildings at Sych Farm, Adderley Road.

The old public toilets in Church Street, in the town could have a new lease of life.

A planning application has been lodged to change the use into a nail bar or dog grooming service, including all the renovation works.

In West Felton a planning application has been submitted to convert an agricultural building at Henbarns Farm, Haughton, into a dwelling.

Ludlow Hospital could see alterations underway. A planning application has been submitted to demolish a demountable building, make good a wall and install a ramp and platform at the hospital.

In Childs Ercall there is an application for a garage with games room above at Copper Beech while there is an application for a timber garden room and storage shed at Chaddeslode Gardens, Shrewbury.

A reserved matter planning application has been submitted for the Tern Valley Business Park on the Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton. The application for Class E development includes design, appearance, layout and landscaping.

Telford and Wrekin Borough Council has received a reserved matters application for the installation of a substation on land between Castle Farm Way and the A5 at Priorslee.