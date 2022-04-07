Shrewsbury primary school staff off to France to improve language skills

Staff from Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury are off to France to learn the language as part of efforts to improve teaching for pupils. Pictured front are, Jacqie Caldwell and Sara Lord, and back from left are Liz Rank, Jane Davies, Chloe Jones, Melanie Arthur-Lee and Helen Jasper.

The staff from Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury will be learning French at a language school in Rouen for a week, during the Easter holidays.

The efforts are part of a bid to develop their language skills and become more confident at teaching French.

French Teacher at the school Chloe Jones, submitted a successful bid for European funding to enable a series of trips to take place.

In total a group of 20 teachers, teaching assistants and office staff will make a trip this summer with the ultimate aim of embedding French into everyday life at the school and developing French with the youngest pupils.

Ms Jones said: "I am beyond excited, this is a fantastic continuing professional development opportunity for staff. We want to raise the profile of French throughout the entire school and the best way of doing this is by the whole staff team getting involved to make it happen."

The school has had to delay the trips due to the pandemic.

Deputy headteacher Tom Larkham said: "The children's window to the world became much narrower during Covid and so this opportunity to introduce more French in school will broaden their cultural awareness and aspirations for travel."

The goal is for French to be immersed into normal school activities, with even the school administrator participating and greeting pupils in French at the office hatch.

Staff are also looking forward to visiting Monet's Garden in Giverny to provide inspiration for the pupils artist studies back in school.

Headteacher Claire Jones said: "My thanks must go our French teacher Madame Jones who has worked incredibly hard to provide this wonderful opportunity to the staff and children.