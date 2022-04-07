Notification Settings

Beloved 1971 Land Rover auctioned to raise money for Ukraine

By Sue SmithShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Car lovers wishing to own a prized 50-year-old Land Rover have just one day left to make a bid and help raise money for Ukraine.

Joe Kwaterski, Mila Prysyazhna, volunteer Oksana Chapman and Gareth Williams, managing director at Hatfields Shrewsbury

Joe Kwaterski from Shrewsbury, whose father was Polish, has decided to donate his prized 1971 Series 2A Land Rove called Gertie to raise money for much-needed medical supplies.

Jaguar Land Rover dealership Hatfields has prepared and MOT'd the classic vehicle which has been enjoying pride of place on display at the dealership which is celebrating its centenary year by match-funding whatever is raised.

Joe, 72, said: "I bought the vehicle, named Gertie by a previous owner, in September.

"It was a life-long dream to own such a vehicle, which predates the Defender.

"However, what I want compared to what other people need is not important, and what has happened in Ukraine is terrible and complete and utter madness in this day and age.

"I wanted to do something to help those people who five weeks ago were enjoying their normal lives, feeding their families and raising their children, and now this has happened.

"Just imagine if this was happening on our doorstep?"

Gertie is now up for auction on the specialist website Collecting Cars, and the auction house will be donating its fees to boost the fundraising total.

Joe said: "All the money raised will be used to buy medical and relief supplies with the help of NHS consultant anaesthetist Doctor Alexander Yashchik, consultant anaesthetist at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen, and his wife, Mila.

"Doctor Yashchik is organiser of Support Ukraine Shropshire.

"The medical supplies will be transported to Poland by the road haulage company Swains Transport, of Church Stretton."

Gareth Williams, Hatfields’ managing director, said: “Like so many of us, Joe has been watching the devastating situation unfolding.

“He has turned that upset and frustration into action with his increasingly generous decision to donate Gertie for auction.

"We hope that she will raise an amazing amount of money, and I am delighted that Hatfields has been able to put her on show and double the impact by matching the funds raised."

Steve Swain, owner of Swains Transport, said he was wishing everyone success in raising funds for the Ukraine crisis and had been "delighted to have been given the opportunity to help".

To bid on the Land Rover visit collectingcars.com/for-sale/1971-land-rover-series-iia-88. The auction closes at 8.30pm on Friday.

Donations to Support Ukraine Shropshire can be made via Doctor Yashchik’s page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alexander-yashchik.

By Sue Smith

Reporter

