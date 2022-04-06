Notification Settings

Shrewsbury historic restaurant on the market

By Sue Austin

Shrewsbury's historic, Golden Cross restaurant has been put up for sale.

The Golden Cross, Shrewsbury

The medieval building is on the market because the owner is retiring.

A Grade 2 Listed building, the Golden Cross in Princess Street, is believed to be the oldest licensed Public House in Shrewsbury. Records show that it was used as an inn as far back as 1428. It was first recorded by its name in 1780.

Estate Agent, Right Move, said the building was currently used as a restaurant with four letting rooms.

"The property has potential for a variety of alternative uses and is only reluctantly offered for sale due to retirement, " a spokesman for the agents said.

As a pub the Golden Cross was once owned by former National Hunt jockey, Michael O'Dwyer. It also courted controversy in the 1970s with it's men only bar.

The Golden Cross is on the market for offers around £900,000.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

