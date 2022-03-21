Police appeal following Rottweiler dog attack in Shrewsbury

Police appeal

The incident happened on Monday March 7 at around 4.40pm when a Rottweiler type dog that was off its lead jumped at a man and bit his coat. The man did not suffer any injuries.

A verbal altercation then followed between the victim and a man believed to be the owner of the dog.

At around the same time the dog also attacked another dog.

Police officers would like to speak to the owner of the dog that was attacked as they may have important information which will help with our enquiries.

Police would also like to speak to a man and woman who are believed to be the owners of the Rottweiler type dog.

The man is described as 5ft 8”, white with dark hair, in his mid to late 30s, and wearing a green herringbone jacket and boots.

He is said to have an eastern European accent. The woman is also described as being in her mid to late 30s and has long blonde hair.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw it or captured CCTV that could help enquiries is asked to please get in touch.

Visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident number 409i of 7 March 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address.