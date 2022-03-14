MP Daniel Kawczynski urged to 'have a heart' by Shrewsbury 'craftivists'

MP Daniel Kawczynski was targeted by 'Have A Heart' messages in Shrewsbury

The activists hung garlands of blue and yellow hearts - the colours of both Ukraine and Shrewsbury - near Daniel Kawczysnki's office on Sunday.

It comes after Mr Kawczynski claimed – in a since deleted tweet – that "British left-wing parties" were making "illiterate and immoral" demands for the UK to take in more people fleeing Ukraine.

The Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham argued that Britain should focus on supporting Ukraine’s neighbours because “Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country” when the war is over.

He was widely criticised for the comments, including by his own party, and has since sought to clarify that his focus is on helping the Ukrainian government.

One of the 'craftivist' garlands put up on Smithfield Road

The garlands were hung on Smithfield Road near the town's Conservative base at the Beaconsfield Club, opposite the bus station, by an anonymous group who identified themselves only as constituents.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We hope that our MP will see these hearts and understand that the people of Shrewsbury and Atcham want to do whatever they can to help vulnerable people who are fleeing from the brutal war in Ukraine.

"We hope he will reflect on his words and actions and take a more compassionate approach. We can support countries close to Ukraine as well as welcoming refugees to the UK. It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

“While we were putting the hearts up, cars were stopping and people were leaning out of the windows saying what a lovely gesture it was and expressing their support for the Ukrainian people, who have astonished the world with their overwhelming bravery and courage in such difficult circumstances.”