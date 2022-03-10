Flaxmill friends seek volunteers ahead of site opening later this year

The office suites available at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings range from 1,000 sq ft to 6,308 sq ft

The Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury, recognised as the first iron-framed building in the world, has undergone a £20.7 million renovation.

This is expected to be completed later this year and will see many more visitors welcomed to the site which once produced linen thread from flax in the fields, and which is owned by Historic England.

To cater for an expected influx of visitors, the Friends hope to recruit at least 30 more volunteers to join the present 80 who fill various roles.

These include meet-and-greet, guiding of tours, working as stewards and as back-room documentary researchers and as administrators.

The Friends plan to stage information fairs during the coming months to recruit more volunteers and these will include manning a stall at the Shrewsbury Museum and Arts Gallery between 10am and 4pm on March 19.

Three further events are also planned to be held on April 8 and April 9 at the Flaxmill Maltings site.

Alan Mosley, chairman of the Friends, said: “We are deeply indebted to our volunteers, who have played a large part in telling the story of the Flaxmill Maltings and bringing it to life over the last 12 years.

"Now we are pleased to be welcoming many new volunteers into the Friends to carry our interesting and exciting work on into the future."

The restoration of the Grade I listed Main Mill and the Grade II Kiln, led by site owners Historic England, is taking place, supported by a £20.7 million grant thanks to National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Alastair Godfrey, project lead for Historic England, said: “As construction work on the Main Mill and Kiln reaches the final stage, it is exciting to think about opening the doors to both tenants and the public later in 2022.

"This volunteer recruitment drive by the Friends takes the project another step closer to welcoming people to the revitalised Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

As a volunteer people join the Friends in selling tickets, helping out in the new gift shop or visitor experience, stewarding at events, acting as a tour guide or behind-the-scenes with a research project looking into the past of the Flaxmill Maltings.