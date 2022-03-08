Wildlife gets helping hand from new bird boxes

Town council staff with pupils from the school

The Coleham Primary School pupils have also voted on the name Hermitage Green for the open space at South Hermitage.

Zackary Black, a ten-year-old pupil and a member of the school's Eco-council, said: “It is important to make our local park eco-friendly and more natural, to encourage wildlife and protect hedgehogs.”

Members of Shrewsbury Town Council countryside and greenspace team have been working with residents of Belle Vue Ward to make improvements for wildlife in the area.

Councillor Kate Halliday, ward member for Belle Vue, said: “A number of residents had approached me to help improve the facilities for this area of open space.

"We have worked with the countryside and greenspace team to help with installing hibernation piles for hedgehogs and amphibians as well as nest boxes for bats and birds.

“We also realised that the park does not have an ‘official’ name and we have had a competition at Coleham Primary School, asking pupils to make suggestions and then vote on a name for our local open space.

"The pupils voted for Hermitage Green.

“We are pleased that Shrewsbury Town Council is backing our initiative, and will provide new signs for the park.

“The open space at South Hermitage is a well-used local facility and is an ideal location to help wildlife in the middle of an urban area.

"These new installations will not only help to improve the habitat for declining species but will also provide an excellent opportunity for people to learn more about the wildlife around them.”

The improvements include several different types of nest boxes, including ones designed for house sparrows.

Although these birds are still considered common, they have suffered a 60 per cent decline in towns and cities since the 1970s.

Matt Wilcoxon, countryside and green space manager for the council, said: “A lack of suitable nest sites in modern buildings and a reduction in insects are just two of the problems sparrows face.

"Unlike other birds, they are happy to nest communally, so several boxes can be put up together.

“In addition, small log piles covered with soil, known as hibernacula, have been built around the edge of the park.

"These are vital for insects, mammals and amphibians to find cover during the winter.

"Hedgehogs are particularly fond of these and are another species in sharp decline.

“We have also included a 'no mow’ grass area along the tree line, which will enable long grasses and other plants to flower.