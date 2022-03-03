Artist embarks on history lesson in latest stunning Shrewsbury streetscape work

Dogpole is the latest section of the Shrewsbury Streetscape Project

The Shrewsbury Streetscape Project, by artist and architect James St Clair Wade, is capturing the town's prettiest streets how they look today. James, who is an award-winning architect and has worked on some of the town's most historic buildings, started the project in April 2019.

His latest work captures Dogpole, and is nearly two metres long and took more than two months to draw. A couple of engravings on buildings sparked James' curiosity, which then saw him take a deep dive into Shrewsbury's history.

His wife Katriona said: "James has found it fascinating to draw such a wide variety of architectural styles from the modern Callaghans' building - spot St Mary's spire reflected in the glass - right through to the old Tabernacle building, built in 1862 of local Grinshill stone, as a Welsh Independent Chapel.

Dogpole is the latest section of the Shrewsbury Streetscape Project

Dogpole is the latest section of the Shrewsbury Streetscape Project

"This chapel - now Listen Audio - and the Unitarian Chapel on the High Street, both have 1662 engraved into the stone facade.

"This sent us to the excellent Shrewsbury Local History website written by retired doctor Andrew Pattison.

"Why 1662? Both chapels wanted to commemorate those who wouldn't sign The Act of Uniformity, which required all ministers to assent to the Established Church of England and its rules.

"The ministers of the Abbey, St Mary's and St Alkmund's all refused and lost their jobs - these two town chapels commemorate them and 2000 other ministers who similarly refused nationally. Turbulent times!