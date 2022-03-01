Notification Settings

Shrewsbury MP insists Putin 'must be forced out of Ukraine' following discussions with Ukraine ambassador

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

Shrewsbury's MP Daniel Kawczynski insists Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted and must be forced out of Ukraine.

Daniel Kawczynski MP

It comes after he held "good discussions" with Ukraine's ambassador to the UK Vadim Pristaiko on Sunday afternoon.

Following the meeting, Mr Kawczynski said: "Good discussions with the ambassador about the situation, and I will be following debates on this in Commons throughout the week. Putin cannot be trusted and he must be forced out of Ukraine."

The Shrewsbury MP met Mr Pristaiko to discuss how Ukrainians in Shropshire and their families can be helped.

Mr Kawczynski is also urging Ukrainian constituents to get in touch if they need assistance.

"We've found 10 (Ukrainians in Shrewsbury) so far," he said. "We visited ABP (abattoir in Battlefield, Shrewsbury) because there are some there. If there are any other Ukrainians, please contact my office. We want to facilitate dialogue for them."

Salopians have thrown their support behind Ukraine this weekend, with a vigil held in The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Saturday, and the town's market hall being lit up in blue and yellow.

Mr Kawczynski added: "It's a very dangerous situation. Some of them have loved ones back home and family. One lady said she can't get hold of her husband and she doesn't know what has happened to her father."

"Too many of us have turned a blind eye to previous Russian aggression, whether that's in Chechnya, Donestsk or Crimea. There's a pattern emerging here.

"This man (Russian president Vladimir Putin) is prepared to use brute force, violence and killing to get his own way. We've got to stand by Ukrainians now. You've got to stand up to dictators."

Ukrainian people in the county can get in touch with Mr Kawczynski by emailing daniel.kawczynski.mp@parliament.uk or calling his constituency office on 01743 233646, or his parliamentary office on 020 7219 6249.

