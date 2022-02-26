Hundreds attend vigil in Shrewsbury in support of Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

Special Ukraine Vigil held at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, organised by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean

Around 200 people of all ages united in The Quarry on Saturday afternoon, saying they felt it was a way they could make their protest against the Russian invasion of the country.

They held flags and banners in support of Ukrainians and condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin who ordered the war.

The vigil was organised by Councillor Julian Dean, Shrewsbury's Mayor.

"As Mayor of Shrewsbury I invited everyone to come and stand in solidarity against the horrific invasion of Ukraine," he said in a social media post promoting the event.

One of those present at the vigil was Oksana Chapman, who moved to the UK from her family home in southern Ukraine 16 years ago.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, she said her mother is determined to stay in Ukraine while her brother and sister-in-law are expecting a baby in a few weeks.

"All my family and friends are in Ukraine, I am the only one here in the UK. My mum won't even consider moving here, I told her I would drive and get her but she refused. And my sister-in-law is eight months pregnant so can't go anywhere," she said.

The conflict has driven thousands of Ukrainians from their homes in search of safety.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine was aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighbourhoods have been hit since the invasion began on Thursday.

Troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter or fleeing the city.

The country’s leader claimed Ukraine’s forces had repulsed the assault and vowed to keep up the struggle.

“The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message, accusing Russia in a video message of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets.

“We will win,” he said.

Britain’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces were 19 miles from the middle of the city.

Shrewsbury's Market Hall has also been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Light artist Andy McKeown said he felt compelled to use his skills to show those in Ukraine that they were in the thoughts of people in Shrewsbury.

He said that, like many, he felt appalled by the invasion of the country by Russia.

"I have the skills and the facilities to make a public statement and after running it by Shrewsbury Town Council, the opportunity," he explained.

"I felt that, while it maybe small and inconsequential in the large world it was something I could do."

The light projection on Friday night received hundreds of likes on social media and will be illuminated again on Saturday night between 6pm and 11.30pm.

"We did the same after the atrocities in Paris in support of the people there," he said.