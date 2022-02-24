Calls for a pause in plans for Shrewsbury's Riverside development and the sale of the Shirehall

An artist's impression of the Riverside development

Shropshire Council agreed to going forward with creating a detailed design for the hub.

At a full council meeting on Thursday (24) councillors also agreed to move to the design stage for the demolition of the former Pride Hill shopping centre, for a leisure-led redevelopment and a travel hub.

The plans could see a cinema, a new multi-agency base or 'Shirehall', a 'transport hub', and eventually up to two hotels, offices, and up to 270 homes on the land.

It could also include a quayside running along the bank of the River Severn, as well as a new footbridge to replace the current one from Frankwell Car Park to Riverside.

There was strong debate at the meeting about linking the Riverside development to the demolition of the Shirehall with two amendments calling for a pause to think again.

Both were defeated 27 votes to 20.

Councillor Dean Carroll for the Conservative group stressed that the vote on the Shirehall was only to look at options before coming back to full council.

He called the building a carbuncle on the face of Shrewsbury.

Councillor Ed Potter said the Riverside redevelopment would bring huge economic benefits to Shrewsbury town centre.

Councillor Alan Moseley said while recognising the value of redevelopment, despite the appalling decision to buy the shopping centre, there should be a pause for more consultation and to look in particular at plans for the furture of the Shirehall, including talking to staff.

"We must ensure we are not creating an ivory tower or a white elephant," he said.

Several members called for a rethink on the Shirehall with Mary Davies said it was a massive decision on which there was not need to rush.

"The Shirehall is a statement building and once it has gone it has gone forever."

Councillor Julian Dean said there were already big differences in the early artist impressions and the latest ones which were creeping towards something more heavily developed.

"We should pause before committing £9 million to it," he said.