£4 million set aside for Shrewsbury car park – but no deal done

The car park is at the bottom of Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop

The authority has confirmed it has allocated £3,983,620 in its capital strategy to buy the NCP car park at the bottom of Wyle Cop.

The move has sparked questions from the council's Liberal Democrat opposition as to what the plans for the site are, and how they fit in with ambitions to cut down the amount of traffic using the town centre.

A spokesman for the council said the purchase of the site had been approved, but that talks over the acquisition are continuing.

He said: "In line with the council’s capital strategy, the strategic acquisition of the NCP car park in Shrewsbury has been approved, but negotiations relating to the proposed acquisition are still taking place."

The intentions for the site have not been revealed, or whether the council would continue to run it as a car park, or redevelop the land.

Shrewsbury's Liberal Democrat Copthorne councillor, Rob Wilson, has called on the council's performance management scrutiny committee, which meets on Thursday, to provide clarification on the plan – particularly how it sits with 'Big Town Plan' ambitions for Shrewsbury.