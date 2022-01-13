Fears that GP surgeries could close amid Shrewsbury 'health hub' move

Shrewsbury Lib Dem councillors Alex Wagner, Mary Davies and Bernie Bentick are campaigning for GP services

A petition to stop eight GP practices in Shrewsbury from being amalgamated into a health hub has gathered hundreds of signatures, and calls are being made for a proper consultation process on the "radical" proposals.

The move, which would affect 65,000 patients, would involve Mytton Oak Surgery, Radbrook Green Surgery, The Beeches Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Belvidere Medical Practice, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

It comes after Whitehall Medical Practice closed in 2019, leaving 3,700 residents without a GP surgery.

So far, more than 200 people have signed the Lib Dem-led petition, which will be presented to the Shropshire NHS Care Commissioning Group/Integrated Care System and Shropshire Council.

The petition reads “We, the undersigned, call on Shropshire Council and Shropshire NHS CCG/ICS to ensure that any major changes to GP service provision face full public consultation, and strongly believe that no surgeries should be put at risk of closure or reduction in services provided during this process.”

Meole councillor Bernie Bentick, a former consultant gynaecologist with the NHS, said: “The health hub proposal has had totally inadequate consultation. Residents need to feel that their views are being heard, and health bosses need to understand the necessity of a genuinely local service. We are arguing that if such radical proposals are put forward, there must be a full public consultation - and people must be listened to.”

Health bosses are expected to present their plans to Shrewsbury Town Council at a meeting on January 24.

Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner added “ Shrewsbury residents deserve an authentically local service, and to be listened to in any process - not to have a radical change imposed from above.”