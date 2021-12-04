Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town chairman 'eternally grateful' after officially receiving MBE

By Nick Humphreys

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley has officially received his MBE from the Queen for his services to the community.

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley with his MBE medal
Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley with his MBE medal

Mr Wycherley was named in the New Year's Honours list at the start of the year. He has been a director of Shrewsbury Town Football Club since 1992 and became chairman of the club in 1996. He is currently one of the longest-serving chairmen in English football. Mr Wycherley has now received his medal.

He said: “Having dedicated a large period of my adult life to Shrewsbury Town Football Club and our community, I am thrilled to have been awarded my MBE by Her Majesty The Queen in recognition of my commitment to Shrewsbury and the wider county.

“Shrewsbury Town is the beating heart of Shropshire and our work alongside Shrewsbury Town in the Community continues to make a positive impact on the people of this county. This is something I am incredibly proud of and hope to see continue in the years to come.

“I would like to place on record my sincere appreciation to everyone who was involved in securing this most prestigious honour for which I am eternally grateful for.”

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

