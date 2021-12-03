New perfume shop to open in Shrewsbury

The Fragrance Shop is opening in the Darwin Shopping Centre

The Fragrance Shop will officially open the doors of its store in the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

There will be premium goodie bags given away to the first 25 customers, and shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts and free samples throughout the day.

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Shopping Centre manager, said: “We’re delighted that The Fragrance Shop is opening in the centre. Their timing couldn’t be better in the lead up to Christmas. I’d like to welcome them to their new home and wish them every success once the new store opens.”