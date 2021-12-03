New perfume shop to open in Shrewsbury

The Fragrance Shop will officially open the doors of its store in the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
There will be premium goodie bags given away to the first 25 customers, and shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts and free samples throughout the day.
Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Shopping Centre manager, said: “We’re delighted that The Fragrance Shop is opening in the centre. Their timing couldn’t be better in the lead up to Christmas. I’d like to welcome them to their new home and wish them every success once the new store opens.”
Regional retail director, Lisa Thomas, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first Fragrance Shop store in the historic town of Shrewsbury – we’re pleased to be able to give shoppers great offers on some of the biggest brands in fragrance, especially in the run up to Christmas, and we hope to continue to ‘spray a little happiness’ to all customers at the Darwin Shopping Centre.”