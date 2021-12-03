Kind youngsters make festive boxes for those in need

Little Bags of Kindness founder Sasha Ford with Coleham Primary School pupils Alice Cotton, Elias Beesley and Lucas Mckinnon

Coleham Primary School, in Shrewsbury, linked up with charity Little Bags of Kindness to contribute to their festive campaign, which is aimed at bringing joy to children and isolated adults.

The charity ran by Sasha Ford, Ruth Pemberton and Sophie Tindall, is collecting and distributing 500 parcels to children via the Womans Refuge and socially isolated adults through Mind.

Morrisons in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, is a donation collection point for toys and gifts.

Sasha said: "We are so grateful to the pupils of Coleham and other Shropshire schools for helping with our campaign. Our charity's purpose is simple: to spread kindness locally to those in need and educate the younger generation to always be kind to others. We have had a brilliant response and will be distributing gifts all the way up to Christmas."

Headteacher Claire Jones added: "It has been wonderful to see so many families getting involved at home and the love and care that the children have put into making their Christmas box. We are passionate about the children taking action to support charities and help within their own community and want to instil this sense of kindness and pride in our children."

Pupils will be hand delivering some of their boxes to the residents at Briarfields Residential Home in Belle Vue.