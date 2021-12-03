Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kind youngsters make festive boxes for those in need

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Kind-hearted schoolchildren are spreading festive cheer by giving Christmas boxes to people who may not receive presents this year.

Little Bags of Kindness founder Sasha Ford with Coleham Primary School pupils Alice Cotton, Elias Beesley and Lucas Mckinnon
Little Bags of Kindness founder Sasha Ford with Coleham Primary School pupils Alice Cotton, Elias Beesley and Lucas Mckinnon

Coleham Primary School, in Shrewsbury, linked up with charity Little Bags of Kindness to contribute to their festive campaign, which is aimed at bringing joy to children and isolated adults.

The charity ran by Sasha Ford, Ruth Pemberton and Sophie Tindall, is collecting and distributing 500 parcels to children via the Womans Refuge and socially isolated adults through Mind.

Morrisons in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, is a donation collection point for toys and gifts.

Sasha said: "We are so grateful to the pupils of Coleham and other Shropshire schools for helping with our campaign. Our charity's purpose is simple: to spread kindness locally to those in need and educate the younger generation to always be kind to others. We have had a brilliant response and will be distributing gifts all the way up to Christmas."

Headteacher Claire Jones added: "It has been wonderful to see so many families getting involved at home and the love and care that the children have put into making their Christmas box. We are passionate about the children taking action to support charities and help within their own community and want to instil this sense of kindness and pride in our children."

Pupils will be hand delivering some of their boxes to the residents at Briarfields Residential Home in Belle Vue.

Coleham children are also working with charity Omega, the National Association for End of Life Care based on Town Walls and Morrisons to send hand-made Christmas cards to clients, and are singing in a Christmas video to be sent out to local care homes.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Education
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News