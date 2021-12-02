Did they enjoy it? Oh yes they did - Shrewsbury's pantomime takes magical trip to Neverland

The cast of The Panto Adventures of Peter Pan at Theatre Severn

There were cheesy jokes as well as singing and dancing galore as youngsters and grown-ups visited Theatre Severn for the opening of The Panto Adventures of Peter Pan.

Last year's show was cancelled due to the pandemic, so the cast were raring and ready to send the crowd home with smiles on their faces after missing out in 2020.

The show started with a couple of high-energy dance numbers to excite the audience, with the crowd being introduced to Elizabeth Sweet and her mother Wendy Darling. The story began with Elizabeth, played by Victoria McCabe, trying to learn more about her mother's adventures with Peter Pan. McCabe charmed the audience with her gentle way and angelic vocals as she soared through Neverland.

Brad Fitt, returning to Shrewsbury for his 10th year, was in typically hilarious and frighteningly flirtatious form as Mrs Smee. If you are a male adult/teacher and plan on seeing this show, be warned, because Mrs Smee is on the hunt for a new boyfriend, as the unfortunate Mr Lloyd from West Felton Primary School found out. The dame cast her ravenous eye on the unwitting teacher early doors, and he found himself becoming the object of Mrs Smee's affection, much to the delight of his Year two/three pupils.

Former BBC radio presenter Eric Smith wowed with his acting versatility, playing eight characters including a dog; Dr Who; and James Bond, just in case the 007 casting directors fancy turning to the county for Daniel Craig's replacement. His hilarious cameos had the audience in stitches, including one as Erica the Mermaid - although the sight of the veteran broadcaster in a ra-ra skirt was something which one cannot un-see.

Panto stars Eric Smith and Brad Fitt

Phil Stewart and Harry Winchester as Captain Hook and Peter Pan

Shrewsbury panto cast members Victoria McCabe, Katy Dean and Millie Davies

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, aka Harry Winchester and Millie Davies

Captain Hook, played by Philip Stewart, was fiendish and dastardly. He was baying for the blood of the title star, as he set out in his song "I don't like Pan/Look what you made me do", a number which remained menacing, despite being infused with a Taylor Swift pop hit.

Pantomime is always meant to be full of corny jokes, and for those who enjoy wordplay, a show highlight will be a skit between Hook and Mrs Smee where she brings out a trolley of veg. Somehow they conjure a pun for pretty much every vegetable under the sun. For those who roll their eyes at such "dad" jokes, lettuce pray for them.

Children watching marvelled at the special effects as Elizabeth explored Neverland with Peter Pan, flying high above the audience as they sang Take That classic Rule the World. But the incredibly naughty Tinkerbell's jealousy of Elizabeth was almost the undoing of them, as Hook hunted out their hideaway.

Tinkerbell was played by the Welsh pocket rocket Millie Davies, who thrived on telling her cheeky jokes and interacting with the audience, as well as showcasing a sensational set of pipes when she got the opportunity to sing in a lively rendition of River Deep, Mountain High with her co-stars.

Katy Dean, who played several supporting roles including Myrtle the Mermaid and Ethel the Pirate, displayed ability to nail comedic and serious scenes, and sang beautifully as Wendy Darling.

In what may well be a pantomime first in Shropshire, Mrs Smee and Eric took part in "synchronised swimming" to the jolly sounds of the Radetzsky March. The sketch gave the dame the chance to show off her graceful acrobatics as she dived off the top board and belly flopped into the pool.

However, one thing familiar to panto regulars will have been the "ghost bench", where ghouls sneak behind to scare the characters, to rapturous screams of "he's behind you!" An oldie but a goodie.

After Hook was vanquished, Peter Pan sent Elizabeth home from Neverland. The title character was played by Harry Winchester, who brought lots of energy and showed off his impressive vocal power in his show-closing song.

But the question is, did the audience enjoy it? Oh yes they did!