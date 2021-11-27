Banned: Drug driver was nearly six times the limit

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A driver who was caught with drugs in his system has been disqualified from the road for three years.

Jason Webb, 30, was under the influence when driving his Ford Focus in Alloe Brook, Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury, on March 17 this year.

He had Benzoylecgonine in his system, a cocaine derivative, and was nearly six times the legal limit. A test showed he had 298 microgrammes in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg. He also had THG, a cannabis ingredient, in his blood.

Webb, of Manton Road, Middlesex, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two charges of driving while above the specified drug limit.

He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £123 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

