Anti-spiking posters up in Shrewsbury nightspots to warn predators of jail time

Anti-spiking posters have been put up in several Shrewsbury nightspots

Nightspots have also put up flyers giving advice to victims, urging them to tell door staff immediately.

Drinks toppers have also been introduced at many bars to stop spikers dropping GHB/rohypnol or more alcohol into people's drinks.

A taskforce was set up in the town involving the police and Pubwatch members following several reports in the national press about spiking attacks, including revellers being drugged with needles.

A poster warning potential spikers says: "If you make the decision to spike someone with drugs or alcohol, you could spend 10 years in prison. Staff have been trained to spot suspicious behaviour in this venue. If there is an incident they will gather evidence to ensure a conviction. This venue also has full CCTV coverage, recordings of which will be handed to the police. Let's keep Shrewsbury a safe night out."

Another warns of people being searched. It says: "Coming to Shrewsbury for a night out? You might get searched. Venues have the right to search as a condition of entry. This is to keep you and other safe. A search is a condition of entry for the majority of late venues in Shrewsbury."

A third poster offers advice to customers who think they may be victim of a spiking incident. It says: "Think you might have been spiked? Here's what to do. Immediately tell a member of staff or door staff at the venue. Tell your friends. Do not continue to drink alcohol if you had been doing so earlier in the evening.

"Call the police as soon as you can on 999. Drugs can leave your system in as little as 12 hours so try not to wait until the next day if possible.

"If you think someone has been spiked and they are not able to report themselves, you should report to the police and venue staff on their behalf. Do not leave the venue alone with someone you don't know.

"Spiking doesn't only mean drinks - if someone spikes your drink with alcohol, this is a criminal offence. We won't tolerate spiking. If there is an offence we will support the police in securing evidence and ensuring a conviction."

Staff are being trained to spot signs of spiking.