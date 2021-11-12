Drink spiking predators could face decade behind bars, warns inspector

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/06/2021 - Shrewsbury Police Station - New Shrewsbury Inspector Saf Ali..

Incidences of needle spiking and drinks being plied with substances have been reported in the national press, with victims telling how have been left in hospital and are now terrified of going on nights out.

A taskforce has been set up in Shrewsbury to put preventative measures in place in case such attacks increase. Inspector Saf Ali said only around four reports of spiking had been made to Shrewsbury police in 2021, but the force were keen to help venues be ready.

Among the measures introduced will be testing strips, so if someone suspects a drink has been spiked, staff can test if it contains common date rape drugs such as rohypnol and GHB. Workers have also received training to spot tell-tale signs of spiking.

Inspector Ali said: "We discussed the offences to make them aware and what the venues can do.

"We've arranged training for the members of Pubwatch, and that was around what spiking is and what to look out for to try and prevent it.

"Venues are looking at bringing other things in to prevent drinks being spiked, things like bottle tops. They're also bringing in testing strips, so if someone suspects their drink has been spiked, they can take it to staff to be tested."

He added: " Thankfully it doesn't appear to be a massive issue for us at the moment, but naturally we're going to see more reports given the attention nationally.

"For us, the earlier it is reported, the better. We need that early intervention. If people think they have been spiked or someone they know has been spiked, they need to let someone know.

"If someone gets caught they could be facing 10 years in prison. We take it very seriously."

Albert's Shed has been working with the Chester University Students Union on preventing spiking in the town. The venue is one of the founding members of the new taskforce, and it echoed Inspector Ali's plea for anyone who suspects a spiking incident to report it to the venue and police as soon as possible.