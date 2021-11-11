Poppy appeal volunteers praised for hard work in Shropshire

Jenny Robey, community fundraiser for the Poppy Appeal, in Shrewsbury's Quarry in 2020 with TV's Ollie Ollerton

After last year's Remembrance events and poppy appeal collections were wound down due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said this year "wouldn't have happened without volunteers".

Jenny Robey, the community fundraiser for Shropshire, looks after and co-ordinates all volunteers in the county for the poppy appeal and fundraising.

"It has been incredibly busy but it has just been wonderful and the support has been outstanding," Jenny said. "We still gave it a really good go last year and volunteers pulled it out of the bag with the restrictions, and this year they have fully stepped up again.

"From the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you to every poppy appeal organiser and everyone who has supported us this year it has been incredible, and the comments of support we have had have been great.

"Seeing everyone wearing their poppy again has been amazing. This year we are going with a theme of every poppy counts, but that our poppy collectors and volunteers will be back out and raring to go.

"It has all just been a giant celebration of that really and Shropshire is incredible at supporting the poppy appeal."

Jenny said the county's military history and connections means they have huge help from serving servicemen and women, as well as veterans and cadets, during Remembrance.

"We have an incredible military history which we are proud of," she said. "The cadets have also been back out collecting for us, and a lot of help from service personnel including those from RAF Shawbury, MOD Donnington and RAF Cosford.

"It has been fantastic to see people supporting the cause. These are the people we will help at some point – whether during their service or after.

"We also had community groups like guides, scouts and rainbows, as well as local churches, all helping us.

"This year we have been massively supported by councils – Telford and Wrekin Council especially helped us deliver all the poppy boxes this year because we didn't have anyone to do it.