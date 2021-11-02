Boy breaks leg after being hit by falling lamp post in Shrewsbury

Kingston Drive in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The incident happened last Wednesday in Kingston Drive on the London Road estate. Several other lamp posts have since been taken down over the weekend as a precaution while Shropshire Council investigates the cause.

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for physical infrastructure, added: “We would like to send our thoughts to the child and his family and hope his recovery is going well.”

Steve Smith, assistant director for infrastructure at Shropshire Council, said: “We were called to the incident in Kingston Drive, Shrewsbury last week. Engineers attended the scene as a matter of urgency and are currently undertaking investigations to find out what caused the column to fall.