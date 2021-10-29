Shropshire climate partnership trustee Mark is heading to COP26

Mark Fermor is heading to COP 26

Mark Fermor, 61, is a trustee of Shropshire Climate Action, and he will be driving his Tesla 3 electric car to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

"COP 26 is a coming together of thousands of people from around the world," said Mark who has lived in Shrewsbury 30 years and been an employer for 25.

"There are some key reasons for going, including meeting up with various organisations and sharing ideas."

The conference will be held in the Scottish city from Sunday (October 31) to November 12 and will bring together world leaders in a bit to accelerate action to tackle climate change.

They have a goal to stop average world temperature rises going beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius. Uncapped temperature increases are could, it is feared, raise the prospect of more extreme weather events that could make parts of the planet uninhabitable.

Shropshire Climate Action, launched in August 2020 is a not-for-profit partnership organisation set up to represent the communities, enterprises, councils and NGOs of Shropshire, dedicated to ensuring that Shropshire achieves net zero carbon by 2030.

It counts businesses, councils and individuals among its membership.

Mr Fermor said he would be taking a positive message from Shropshire to Glasgow about what can be done.

"I want to speak up for Shropshire and our pathway to net zero emissions," he said. "It is a positive future and I want to grab it.

"I want to meet some key people too.