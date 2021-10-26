Chainsaw and battering ram used as police arrest man in Shrewsbury drugs raid

Officers arrested a man and seized cash and Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrant in St Michael's Street in the early hours of this morning.
The man was detained on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and handling stolen goods. He remains in custody. As well as the drugs, more than £2,000 in cash was seized.
Task Force assisted @ShrewsburyCops gaining entry into a fortified premises overnight to execute a Misuse Of Drugs warrant. Several persons detained and evidence of drug supply retrieved. @CCPippaMills pic.twitter.com/CM6WRUGYHn— Force Operations - West Mercia Police (@WMerciaForceOps) October 26, 2021
Inspector Saf Ali said: "We did a warrant this morning in St Michael's Street and recovered some property. It is good news for the community because the occupant is going to be evicted."