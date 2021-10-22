The Gruffalo moves into the woods near hospice in Shrewsbury

Joffrey Watson, known as The Chainsaw Bloke, has been commissioned to carve a Gruffalo Trail for the woodland area of Severn Hospice Shrewsbury

Chainsaw master Joffrey Watson has created a Gruffalo in the heart of Shropshire.

The creature, made famous by the Julia Donaldson book, is part of a trail of artwork lying in a hospice's woodland area, all inspired by creatures mentioned in the story.

Joffrey, aka The Chainsaw Bloke, has carved the Gruffalo sculpture and a number of other animal characters from a large oak tree for Severn Hospice's gardens at Bicton Heath in Shrewsbury.

He said: "They had a large oak tree down, so I've carved it into various figures which have been put around the woodland.

"The entire project has taken about 15 days. I've been at the hospice, on and off, for about three or four months."

The carved Gruffalo

The various characters in the story also feature

The various characters in the story also feature

The various characters in the story also feature

Joffrey, who is now carving almost full time, and qualified for the European Chainsaw Carving Championships in Alcester next year, said: "It will make it nicer for visitors, whether or not they have someone at the hospice. It's a nice area for kids and for people to go as a family. I've had a good reaction so far of people saying they like the carvings."

Earlier this year the hospice hired Joel Richards as head gardener, to look after gardens at both the Shrewsbury site and the one in Apley, Telford.

Joel has many plans to create quiet areas in the established gardens at Apley, and develop mindfulness walks at both gardens.

This is on top of the maintenance work he and his team of gardeners and volunteers have each day.

He said: "Joffrey has been working hard over the past few months, transforming trees, which were felled to make way for our new community services centre at Bicton, into benches for our staff and visitors to sit on as well as making several life-size carvings of characters from the Gruffalo.