Gold company to open new Shrewsbury store

A gold company is opening up a new shop on one of the county's busiest streets.

The site of the new store, which was previously Hays Travel.
Clogau Gold, the Welsh gold company, will be opening a store at the bottom of Shrewsbury's Pride Hill.

The shop will be in the former Thomas Cook and Hays Travel premises.

There has been no confirmation of when the shop will open but posting a picture of the company's new store-front on social media, Clogau Gold managing director Ben Roberts said: "I headed over today for a sneak peek to see how the fit out of our latest store is going.

"This is all I can show for now, but I can't wait to unveil more."

The announcement provides a post-lockdown boost for Shrewsbury's town centre with one of its prime retail units coming back into use.

