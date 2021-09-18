Charities unite to launch fundraising calendar

Representatives from most of the charities involved in the project came together for the launch.

Advent for Others is an advent calendar with a difference and features information about 24 charities from across the county.

The calendar showcases the work of charities including Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Signal, and the Harry Johnson Trust, among many others.

By purchasing a physical calendar, people will not just be supporting one charity, but helping to boost fundraising and awareness for all 24.

Lizzy Coleman, from Lingen Davies, was inspired to create Advent for Others after seeing an increase in the number of people wanting to support charities over the last 18 months.

She said: “We all saw what happened during Covid and the brilliant support given to the NHS Captain Tom appeal. While we weren’t able to organise events people have chosen to support us in different ways and on behalf of all my colleagues in the charity sector we are so very

grateful.

“The idea for this advent calendar stems from people wanting to support multiple charities. Instead of donating to just one cause, by purchasing this calendar, people can support 24 different causes in the county, and the many hundreds and thousands of people that benefit from their work.

“I’m so pleased at the response we’ve had from charities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, people have reacted very positively to this collaborative approach.

“The charities involved represent the wide diversity of causes that are supported in Shropshire – all of which benefit local people in and around our community. We hope that by working together we can raise the profile of the fabulous charitable work going on in the county."

Adam Siviter, Fundraising Manager for Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said the charity is proud to be supporting such an innovative project.

He said: “As far as I’m aware there’s never been anything like this in Shropshire before. It’s a great idea and a clever way to promote the broad range of charities operating in the county.

"Whether they are large organisations like us, or smaller charities serving fewer people, all charities are equally valuable to the people they support."