Cheers as Vanessa takes best garden title

Vanessa Steadman celebrating her win with judge, Maggie Love and Balfours, Abigail Barker who organised the Annual English Garden competition.

Vanessa Stedman won the Shewsbury based contest for her garden after transforming the gravelled walk-through area at her home.

Her hard work won six bottles of Tanners Wine after Shrewsbury Ambassador, Maggie Love, judged her garden the winner.

Maggie praised the small, but perfectly formed garden saying: “There has been a huge amount of work that has gone into transforming this area into garden and all since March of this year. I love the colours and variety of heights which successfully compliment and balance the design.

Balfours sales office manager, Abigail Barker, added: “It was a strong contest this year with 20 entries and some fabulous gardens, so it is great credit to Vanessa.”