Cheers as Vanessa takes best garden title

Vanessa Stedman won the Shewsbury based contest for her garden after transforming the gravelled walk-through area at her home.
Her hard work won six bottles of Tanners Wine after Shrewsbury Ambassador, Maggie Love, judged her garden the winner.
Maggie praised the small, but perfectly formed garden saying: “There has been a huge amount of work that has gone into transforming this area into garden and all since March of this year. I love the colours and variety of heights which successfully compliment and balance the design.
Balfours sales office manager, Abigail Barker, added: “It was a strong contest this year with 20 entries and some fabulous gardens, so it is great credit to Vanessa.”
Vanessa, who is a keen gardener, switched from a roof garden to her new garden reflects: “I’m over the moon with the garden, but I really didn’t think I would win. I need somewhere to sit; I just love this space and am out here every day.” To achieve some privacy, Vanessa used trellis with Star Jasmine; “I only planted it in June, and I didn’t expect it to grow so fast, it has a wonderful perfume too.”