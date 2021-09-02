Shrewsbury 'Green Horseshoe' bus route could bolster 'Mini-Holland' bid

A new bus route around a town's suburbs to ease hospital parking and traffic woes could move a step closer this month.

One of the electric buses that has been trialled on Shrewsbury’s park and ride service

The Shrewsbury Green Horseshoe route is the brainchild of Meole councillor Bernie Bentick and, after firming up a detailed plan for the route, he is tabling a motion to ask for backing at a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting on September 13.

Councillor Bentick said: "This new bus route, which runs around the periphery of Shrewsbury from north-east at Haughmond Hill around the southern suburban wards to the north-west, will, if adopted, complement and enhance the Shrewsbury Mini-Holland bid to promote active travel in Shrewsbury and enable a fully Integrated Transport System to be developed for the town.

"The route is anticipated to run at five- to 10-minute intervals and links local communities with health facilities, including The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and some GP surgeries, educational facilities, including The Shrewsbury Colleges Group and two large secondary schools, sports activities, including Sundorne Health Village, Meole Golf Course and Shrewsbury Town FC, leisure facilities, including Haughmond Hill and Mereside Recreation Ground, shopping facilities, including several supermarkets and the Meole Retail Park, and Shrewsbury Business Park.

"The route would be ideal for the new generation of electric buses and it is anticipated that they would provide free WIFi and USB charger points, plus lockers to place shopping and goods securely for the journey."

An official "expression of interest" in the Government's "Mini-Holland" funding was lodged jointly by Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury Bid in August. If successful, the town could be in line for Government funding to give its roads and walkways a major upgrade.

The money would be for infrastructure changes to prioritise walking and cycling for short journeys within the town.

The focus of the Mini-Holland Programme will be on developing a comprehensive network of key walking and cycling corridors and introducing low-traffic schemes to the residential areas between these routes.

Shropshire Council officials initially resisted calls from Shrewsbury councillors to bid for the funding, but made a U-turn after Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury Bid agreed to pay for the consultants.

The route in full:

  • Start at Bus Depot on Haughmond Hill

  • Stop: Haughmond Hill Conservation Area

  • Turn left onto B5062

  • Stop: Shrewsbury Rugby Club

  • Stop: Rea Valley Tractors,

  • Stop: Shrewsbury Sports Village (Shrewsbury Town Practice Ground)

  • Cross A49 onto Sundorne Road & continue on B5062

  • Stop: The Shrewsbury Club

  • Stop: Sundorne Sports Village

  • Stop: Severn Fields Health Village

  • Stop: Just before Heathgates Roundabout

  • Turn left onto A5112

  • Stop: National Cycle Route 81

  • Stop: Telford Way Roundabout (Golf Driving Range)

  • Stop: Monkmoor Campus

  • Right at Monkmoor Road Roundabout onto Monkmoor Road

  • Stop: Police Station

  • Left onto Clive Road

  • Stop: Footpath to Upton Lane Recreation area & Belvidere Primary School

  • Stop: Abbots Green (existing 23 Stop:)

  • Left onto Crowmere Road

  • Stop: St Winefride’s RC Church

  • Right onto Belvidere Road

  • Stop: Belvidere Lane Junction (existing 23 Stop:)

  • Stop: Junction with Portland Crescent (near to St Giles primary school)

  • Left onto Belvedere Avenue

  • Stop: Junction with Preston Street

  • Right onto Preston Street

  • Stop: Shirehall

  • Left onto London Road

  • Stop: Prestfelde School

  • Stop: Shrewsbury Colleges Group

  • Stop: Emstrey Crematorium & Shrewsbury Cricket Club

  • Right onto Kingston Drive

  • Stop: Kingston Drive at junction with Holborn Drive

  • Stop: Junction with Wenlock Road (Mere Recreation Ground & Community Centre)

  • Left onto Wenlock Road

  • Stop: Shrewsbury Business Park

  • Right at Weeping Cross Roundabout onto Oteley Road (B4380)

  • Stop: Stop: at Hendrick Crescent

  • Stop: Fox Avenue

  • Stop: Maxfield Drive

  • Stop: Junction with Sutton Road

  • Stop: Percy Thrower’s Garden Centre & Aldi Supermarket

  • Stop: Montgomery Meadow (STFC Ground) & Lidl Supermarket

  • Stop: Just before Meole Roundabout (Meole Brace Golf Course & Bannatyne Health Club

  • Left at Meole Roundabout onto Hereford Road

  • Stop: Just before Pedestrian Crossing

  • Left into Meole Retail Park

  • Stop: Just after entrance

  • Left into northerly road to roundabout

  • Stop: At roundabout

  • Turn around at roundabout & travel south

  • Turn left at next roundabout towards Sainsbury’s

  • Stop: Sainsbury’s

  • Turn right & then left at roundabout

  • Stop: Meole Brace Park & Ride

  • Turnaround at roundabout & head north

  • Turn left at roundabout & then right at Retail Park exit roundabout onto Hereford Road,

  • heading north

  • Stop: Opposite Wayford Close

  • Stop: Meole Brace roundabout

  • Turn left at Meole Brace Roundabout onto Roman Road

  • Stop: Junction with Mill Road

  • Stop: Junction with Upper Road

  • Turn left at Longden Road roundabout onto Longden Road

  • Stop: The Priory School

  • Stop: Meole Secondary School (just before Bank Farm Road)

  • Turn right onto Bank Farm Road

  • Stop: The Priory School side entrance

  • Stop: Radbrook Green Community Complex

  • Stop: Just before junction with Hanwood Road

  • Straight on at Bank Farm Road roundabout then up Red Deer Drive

  • Stop: Junction with Crossbill Road

  • Straight onto Squinter Pip Way

  • Stop: Junction with Wrekin Dove Close

  • Stop: Junction with Meadowbout Way

  • Right onto Mytton Oak Road (B4386) heading east

  • Stop: Mytton Oak Rd, junction with Racecourse lane

  • Left into Evolution Way: Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) & follow road around Hospital

  • Stop: Opposite Pathology Dept & Elizabeth House

  • Stop: Treatment Centre main entrance

  • Stop: Shropshire Education & Conference Centre (SECC)

  • Stop: Main A&E entrance

  • Stop: Main Outpatients entrance

  • Turn right towards Copthorne Building (Ophthalmogy Centre)

  • Stop: Copthorne Building & Elizabeth House

  • Turn around & then right onto main RSH exit

  • Turn right at roundabout onto Mytton Oak Road (B4386) heading west

  • Turn right onto Gains Park Way

  • Stop: Just after junction with Mytton Oak Road

  • Stop: Junction with The Paddocks

  • Stop: Junction with Gains Avenue (North entrance)

  • Turn left onto Welshpool Road (A458) then right onto Calcott Lane

  • Stop: Just after junction with Welshpool Road

  • Stop: Just before junction with B4380

  • Turn left onto B4380 then right onto Bicton Lane

  • Stop: & Route ends at Bicton School (near Bicton C of E Church)

  • End of Route.

  • Bus turns around and returns to Haughmond Hill Bus Depot along same route, in reverse.

