Shrewsbury 'Green Horseshoe' bus route could bolster 'Mini-Holland' bid

One of the electric buses that has been trialled on Shrewsbury’s park and ride service

The Shrewsbury Green Horseshoe route is the brainchild of Meole councillor Bernie Bentick and, after firming up a detailed plan for the route, he is tabling a motion to ask for backing at a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting on September 13.

Councillor Bentick said: "This new bus route, which runs around the periphery of Shrewsbury from north-east at Haughmond Hill around the southern suburban wards to the north-west, will, if adopted, complement and enhance the Shrewsbury Mini-Holland bid to promote active travel in Shrewsbury and enable a fully Integrated Transport System to be developed for the town.

"The route is anticipated to run at five- to 10-minute intervals and links local communities with health facilities, including The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and some GP surgeries, educational facilities, including The Shrewsbury Colleges Group and two large secondary schools, sports activities, including Sundorne Health Village, Meole Golf Course and Shrewsbury Town FC, leisure facilities, including Haughmond Hill and Mereside Recreation Ground, shopping facilities, including several supermarkets and the Meole Retail Park, and Shrewsbury Business Park.

"The route would be ideal for the new generation of electric buses and it is anticipated that they would provide free WIFi and USB charger points, plus lockers to place shopping and goods securely for the journey."

An official "expression of interest" in the Government's "Mini-Holland" funding was lodged jointly by Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury Bid in August. If successful, the town could be in line for Government funding to give its roads and walkways a major upgrade.

The money would be for infrastructure changes to prioritise walking and cycling for short journeys within the town.

The focus of the Mini-Holland Programme will be on developing a comprehensive network of key walking and cycling corridors and introducing low-traffic schemes to the residential areas between these routes.

Shropshire Council officials initially resisted calls from Shrewsbury councillors to bid for the funding, but made a U-turn after Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury Bid agreed to pay for the consultants.

The route in full: