Shrewsbury to Wales trains disrupted as lorry trailer hits bridge

Transport for Wales issued a warning to travellers on Wednesday afternoon after the crash happened at a bridge between the Machynlleth and Dovey Junction line.

Trains from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and other parts of Wales have been cancelled and delayed due to the incident.

Some train lines had been completely closed, with replacement buses put in place between Tywyn and Newtown, and delivering passengers back to Shrewsbury.

A spokesman from Transport for Wales said: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Machynlleth & Dovey Junction, the line is closed.

"As a result of the significant road works in the area, we kindly ask that you only travel if essential.

"Aberystwyth to run to Newtown, setting down to Shrewsbury if required and then return all stops to Aberystwyth.

Following a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Machynlleth and Dovey Junction, some lines have now reopened.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.



"Shuttle between Tywyn and Newtown setting down Shrewsbury if required, then returning all stops to Tywyn."