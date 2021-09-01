EE said 5G will now be available in Shrewsbury, and at events such as Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend.

EE said it has switched on its 5G network in Shrewsbury ahead of major events such as the town’s food festival this weekend and Shropshire OktoberFest.

The introduction of the technology, which provides greatly improved speeds for internet access, has been welcomed by local politicians and the team behind Shrewsbury Food Festival, as they gear up for the two-day event.

The firm said the network will "provide good outdoor coverage at places such as The Quarry Park and Shrewsbury Railway Station, as well as the town centre, Monkmoor Recreation Ground and Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve".

Shropshire Council's portfolio holder for digital, technology and data and insight, Councillor Rob Gittins, said: “I am delighted that EE is switching on 5G, with Shrewsbury being the first town in Shropshire to benefit from the technology.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen many of us relying more on digital technologies in our everyday lives. The need for digital connectivity is predicted to grow even further over the next few years with 5G coverage taking a more prominent role for Shropshire businesses, as well as our residents and tourists.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: "I am overjoyed that the town has been chosen in the next phase of EE’s 5G rollout. It will make such a difference to the live events that take place in the heart of the town allowing traders and visitors to enjoy increased connectivity while enjoying our festivals and our gorgeous town.”

Liz Needleman, BT Group regional lead for the Midlands, said: “With visitors set to flock to major events such as the Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire OktoberFest, we’re pleased to be providing improved connectivity in the area.