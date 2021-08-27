Afghan donation points in Shropshire to help refugees fleeing Taliban

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Afghanistan

The authority has also appealed for people will spare accommodation space to get in touch.

Drop-off points for clothing and other items for refugees fleeing Afghanistan have been set up in south and north Shropshire, Shrewsbury and Telford.

A Shropshire Council said: "We have been advised by the Home Office that we currently cannot resettle Afghan families into people’s homes (as in renting rooms or sharing a house).

"However, if you have space that you are willing to share with an asylum seeker, then the leaving care and foster care teams are always looking for rooms for young unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. Older ones can often manage in supported living accommodation, and younger ones will have to be rehomed into foster care.

"If you would like more details on the processes involved, then please email andrew.pready-james@shropshire.gov.uk with your phone number and the details of your offer and he will endeavour to get back to you as soon as possible.

"If you can speak any Middle Eastern languages, particularly Pashto, Arabic, Kurdish Sourani, Farsi and Dari, please email amanda.jones@shropshiresupportsrefugees.co.uk.

"If you have any other offers of support including access to your service, your business service, offers to do with health or mental health of refugees, collaborations, or any other reason not stated, please email amanda.jones@shropshiresupportsrefugees.co.uk."

Afghan donations near you in Shropshire

Craven Arms

Craven Arms Islamic Centre, Noor House, Newton Street, Craven Arms SY7 9PQ

Donations can be dropped off between 7am and 8pm. No phone call required before dropping donations.

Church Stretton

Carol Overs, The Lodge, Madeira Walk, Church Stretton. SY6 6JQ

Ellesmere

Ellesmere Town Council, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere, SY12 0AL

Donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 9am until 1pm, we can arrange additional drop offs by appointment by calling 01691 622188. The Town Council offices are located on the side of the Town Hall.

Isabella Lee, 4 Windlass Drive Ellesmere, SY12 0FP

Please message/ring 07554 516333 before dropping donations. Weekends and evenings only please.

St Mary's Church, Church Hill, Ellesmere SY12 0HB

Please phone Pat Hawkins in advance at 01691622571 or email at revpat.hawkins@gmail.com to arrange the best time or day to drop off donations.

Knockin

Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel, Chapel Lane, SY10 8EB

Please call 07901825881 to arrange days and times.

Market Drayton

Caroline Akrach 52 Boscobel Road, Market Drayton TF9 2HL

Oswestry

Rowanthorn, 4, Old Chapel Court, English Walls, Oswestry SY11 2PD

Donations can be dropped off to the shop between 10am and 5pm Monday-Saturday.

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury United Reformed Church, Coleham Head, Shrewsbury SY3 7BJ

Monday-Friday 10am-2pm please call 07960968006 when you arrive.

Storage King, Archers Way, Archers Way, Shrewsbury SY1 3GA

Lockup no. is Y211 and Padlock Code is 2468. On arrival at Storage King, please wear a mask, sign in at reception, load your goods into the lift, take the stairs to the 2nd floor, turn right, right again, our unit is located just round the corner.

Telford

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Community Hub, New Street, Wellington, Telford TF1 1LU

Please call 07545 023519 to arrange days and times.

Whitchurch

Carolyne Vaughan, 14 St Alkmund Meadow SY13 1GY