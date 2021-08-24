Woman suffers serious injuries after three-car crash near Shrewsbury

By David StubbingsShrewsburyPublished:

A woman has been seriously injured in a three-car crash on the A49 at Dorrington.

A49 crash in Dorrington. Photo: West Mercia Police
A49 crash in Dorrington. Photo: West Mercia Police

Firefighters had to cut one person free after the collision a few miles south of Shrewsbury, shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

A total of four people - including two children - were injured in the incident which closed the main road for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered four patients. The first patient, a woman who was a passenger in one of the cars, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"Two children, a boy and a girl, together with another woman, were all treated for minor injuries before all being taken to the same hospital."

A West Mercia Police spokesman confirmed the road has now reopened, saying: "Police attended a road traffic collision at shortly before 9am on the A49 at Dorrington. The collision involved three vehicles and the road was closed for a number of hours whilst they were recovered. A number of people suffered minor injuries.

"No arrests were made and the road has now been reopened."

Five Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances, including a rescue tender, were joined by police and ambulance after the incident was reported a few miles south of Shrewsbury at 8.50am on Tuesday.

Fire crews, scrambled from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington used cutters and spreaders to deal with the ongoing incident.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News