A49 crash in Dorrington. Photo: West Mercia Police

Firefighters had to cut one person free after the collision a few miles south of Shrewsbury, shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

A total of four people - including two children - were injured in the incident which closed the main road for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered four patients. The first patient, a woman who was a passenger in one of the cars, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"Two children, a boy and a girl, together with another woman, were all treated for minor injuries before all being taken to the same hospital."

A West Mercia Police spokesman confirmed the road has now reopened, saying: "Police attended a road traffic collision at shortly before 9am on the A49 at Dorrington. The collision involved three vehicles and the road was closed for a number of hours whilst they were recovered. A number of people suffered minor injuries.

"No arrests were made and the road has now been reopened."

Five Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances, including a rescue tender, were joined by police and ambulance after the incident was reported a few miles south of Shrewsbury at 8.50am on Tuesday.