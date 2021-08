LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/08/2019 - Lorry has shed its load near Stafford Park 13 (Telford) on A464. Scrap metal....

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene of the crash, on the A49, between the Preston island and Sundorne Roundabout on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The fire service said one vehicle had hit a tree and that two people were being treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service as a result of the incident.