Shrewsbury 10k road closures confirmed

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

There will be a series of road closures in Shrewsbury this weekend as part of the town's 10k race.

Shrewsbury 10k returns to the streets of the town on Sunday.
Shrewsbury 10k returns to the streets of the town on Sunday.

The Hatfields Shrewsbury 10k takes place on Sunday, August 22, with closures to roads across the town between 8.30am and 1pm.

The race is due to start from The Quarry at 9am.

The roads on the route affected are as follows: St Chad's Terrace, Claremont Bank, Lower Claremont Bank, Barker Street, Bellstone, St John's Hill, Cross Hill, Swan Hill, College Hill, Princess Street, Milk Street, High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bridge Street, Welsh Bridge, Frankwell, The Mount, Richmond Drive, Copthorne Road, New Street, Porthill Road, Ashton Road, Canonbury, Kingsland Road, Longden Coleham, Coleham Head, English Bridge, Wyle Cop, St Julians Crescent, and St Julians Friars.

All closures are expected to be lifted by 1pm

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News